Rangers' Luke Farrell: Bound for injured list
Farrell underwent surgery on his fractured jaw and is slated to open the season son the injured list, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Farrell suffered the injury last weekend after being struck in the face by a line drive. He had been angling for a spot in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen after supplying a 5.17 ERA and 39:16 K:BB across 31.1 innings with the Cubs in 2018. The Rangers haven't issued a firm timeline for Farrell's return to action, but Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News suggests the southpaw will be headed to the 60-day IL, which would make him unavailable until late May. At the very least, Farrell won't be idle for the next 2-to-3 weeks while his jaw remains wired shut.
