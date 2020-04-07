Rangers' Luke Farrell: Has impressive spring
Farrell allowed two hits and three walks while striking out nine over 7.2 scoreless innings in spring training.
Farrell led all Texas relievers in spring innings and, along with Nick Goody, was a Cactus League star out of the bullpen. The right-hander made it back from a fractured jaw and concussion in 2019, posting a 2.70 ERA over 13.1 innings during the final weeks of the season. His strong camp could buy him a roster spot when MLB eventually begins play, particularly if rosters are allowed to expand to 29 for the first month.
