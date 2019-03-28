The Rangers placed Farrell (jaw) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

The transaction opens up an extra spot on the 40-man roster and confirms that Farrell will be sidelined until at least late May while he works to regain weight and ease into a throwing program after he required surgery earlier this month to address a fractured jaw. Farrell isn't expected to fill a high-leverage role out of the Texas bullpen once he's activated.

