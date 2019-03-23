Farrell will have wires removed from his fractured jaw Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Since undergoing surgery on his jaw earlier this month, Farrell has been limited to a liquid diet while the wires have been in place. Once the wires are out, he'll work to regain the weight and strength he lost over the past three weeks before resuming a throwing program. Farrell will be placed on the injured list ahead of the regular season, but it's unclear if he'll be stashed on the 10-day or 60-day IL.