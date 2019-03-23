Rangers' Luke Farrell: On mend following surgery
Farrell will have wires removed from his fractured jaw Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Since undergoing surgery on his jaw earlier this month, Farrell has been limited to a liquid diet while the wires have been in place. Once the wires are out, he'll work to regain the weight and strength he lost over the past three weeks before resuming a throwing program. Farrell will be placed on the injured list ahead of the regular season, but it's unclear if he'll be stashed on the 10-day or 60-day IL.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.