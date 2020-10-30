site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Luke Farrell: Outrighted to minors
RotoWire Staff
Oct 30, 2020
Farrell cleared waivers and was outrighted to the minors Friday.
Farrell appeared in four games during 2020 and gave up five runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and five walks over 5.1 innings. The right-hander figures to be in big-league camp at spring training.
