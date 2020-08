Farrell was placed on the injured list Tuesday after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, though he has tested negative to this point, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Farrell was optioned to the Rangers' alternate training site Thursday, but he'll now be sidelined while continuing to undergo testing. The right-hander gave up five runs on five hits and four walks over 3.1 innings to begin the season.