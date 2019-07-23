Farrell (jaw) will begin a rehab assignment with the Arizona Rookie League Rangers on Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Farrell hasn't pitched in a live game since spring training, when he suffered a fractured jaw after being struck by a line drive. While it's good to see him back in action, his lengthy absence means he'll likely need a considerable amount of time in the minor leagues to get his arm back in shape. A timetable for his return has not yet been revealed.