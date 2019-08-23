Farrell (jaw) was activated off the 60-day injured list Friday.

Farrell has yet to pitch in the majors this season after suffering a broken jaw after being hit by a line drive in spring training, but he's now primed to make his season debut. The 28-year-old had a 5.17 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 39:16 K:BB over 31.1 innings with the Cubs in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories