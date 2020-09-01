site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Luke Farrell: Sent to secondary site
Farrell was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday and sent to the Rangers' alternate training site.
Farrell made three appearances for the Rangers early in the season, allowing five runs in 3.1 innings of work. If he returns at some point down the stretch, it will likely be in a low-leverage role.
