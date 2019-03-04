Farrell (jaw) is scheduled to a visit a specialist later in the week, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Farrell, who was diagnosed with a non-displaced jaw fracture after being hit by a line drive Saturday, saw a specialist over the weekend, though a concrete medical plan could not be determined due to the amount of swelling. He's expected to undergo a procedure later in the week to address his fractured jaw, though specifics remain unclear. He'll wait a few days for the swelling to subside before returning to the specialist, after which a timetable for his return will hopefully emerge.