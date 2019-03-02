Rangers' Luke Farrell: Struck in jaw by liner
Farrell left Saturday's game against the Giants after getting hit in the jaw by a line drive, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The severity of the injury is not yet clear. Farrell remained down being treated by trainers for some time but was able to walk off the field under his own power.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher doesn't have much to offer, but Scott White's tiers show where it's worth the inve...