Rangers' Luke Farrell: Suffers broken jaw
Farrell was diagnosed with a non-displaced jaw fracture after being hit by a line drive Saturday.
Farrell underwent a CT scan and X-rays and is set to see a specialist on Monday. The 27-year-old should be considered out indefinitely for the time being, with a return timeline potentially being offered as he is further evaluated.
