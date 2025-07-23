Rangers' Luke Jackson: DFA'd by Texas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers designated Jackson for assignment Wednesday.
Jackson still leads the Rangers with nine saves this season, but he has posted an uninspiring 4.11 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 24:19 K:BB over 35 innings. The right-hander is under contract at a manageable $1.5 million salary, so he could attract some interest via trade or waivers. Even if he quickly finds a home in a new organization, Jackson is unlikely to earn usage in high-leverage spots out of the bullpen, at least not right away.