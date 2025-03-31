Jackson allowed a hit and a walk during a scoreless inning against Boston on Sunday. He struck out one and earned a save.

Jackson retired the first two batters he faced on just five pitches. He then coughed up a double to Jarren Duran and walked Rafael Devers before striking out Alex Bregman to close out the 3-2 victory. Jackson was roughed up in his first appearance, allowing three runs while recording only one out and taking a loss Thursday. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy showed confidence in Jackson by throwing him in save situations Friday and Sunday. Jackson converted both, leading to a 3-1 series win for Texas.