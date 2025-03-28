Jackson (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Red Sox after surrendering three runs on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

The right-hander entered for the top of the ninth inning with the game tied 2-2 and struck out Triston Casas to open the frame, but he then allowed a single and a walk before serving up a three-run homer to Wilyer Abreu. Jackson emerged as the apparent favorite for saves late in spring training, and though Thursday wasn't a save situation, his 2025 campaign is off to an inauspicious start. Chris Martin and Robert Garcia are also in the closer mix, and rookie Marc Church could also be involved.