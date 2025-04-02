Jackson earned the save Wednesday in Cincinnati after allowing a hit and striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

The right-hander has now notched a clean save in three straight appearances since he surrendered three runs over one-third of an inning Opening Day. It'll take a bit for Jackson's ERA and WHIP to level out, but he appears to have settled in as the favorite for saves in Texas. Veteran Chris Martin, who worked the eighth inning Wednesday, is also in the mix and has converted the Rangers' only other save.