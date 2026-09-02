Gore (8-10) earned the win Tuesday over the A's after allowing one run on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings.

Gore wasn't especially sharp, issuing four walks for a second consecutive start and needing 95 pitches (57 strikes) through 5.1 innings to navigate his outing, but he limited the Athletics to a single run. That came in the third inning, when Lawrence Butler brought home Zack Gelof with a single to center. Gore departed when the Rangers had a comfortable lead, and the bullpen held on to give him his eighth win of the campaign. He's now allowed one or fewer runs in four of his last six appearances, and this outing lowered his ERA to 4.31. His next start should come over the weekend at home against the Rays.