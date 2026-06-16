Rangers' MacKenzie Gore: Fans 10 in sixth loss

Gore (4-6) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings against Minnesota. He struck out 10.

Gore struggled out of the gate, surrendering a three-run homer to Josh Bell in the first inning, but he was able to settle in and allow just one more run across the next six frames. The southpaw's 10 strikeouts marked a season high after he had previously topped out at nine punchouts on two occasions. Gore will carry a 4.27 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 86:35 K:BB across 78 innings (15 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against San Diego.