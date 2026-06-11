Rangers' MacKenzie Gore: Fans six in no-decision

Gore did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Royals, allowing two runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings

Gore spent much of the afternoon pitching with traffic on the bases, allowing multiple baserunners in all but one inning. The left-hander easily could have been tagged for a much worse line, but he repeatedly worked out of trouble and stranded four runners in scoring position across his five innings of work. While the run prevention was solid, the amount of contact remains a concern, as Gore has now allowed 17 hits total in his last 9.2 innings. The 27-year-old has pitched well overall since May 12, posting a 2.90 ERA during that stretch. Gore now owns a 4.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 76:33 K:BB across 71 innings and is lined up to face the Twins at home in his next start.