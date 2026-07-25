Rangers' MacKenzie Gore: Goes five innings in no-decision

Gore didn't factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out five.

Gore avoided what would've been his third loss since the beginning of July, but the veteran has been trending in the wrong direction lately. This was the fourth time across five outings this month in which he gave up at least three earned runs, and he has failed to pitch more than five innings in all but one of those contests, too. Gore owns an inflated 7.66 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP across 24.2 innings in five starts in July. His next outing is scheduled to come against the Rays on the road.