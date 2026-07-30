Rangers' MacKenzie Gore: Pitches well in loss

Gore (6-9) allowed three runs on three hits and no walks while striking out nine over seven innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Rays.

Gore did not allow a hit for 6.2 innings after giving up two home runs in the first inning, but the Rangers offense did not give him any run support to back up this great start. This is Gore's longest outing since June 25, where he also went seven, and the second game this season where he has gone six or more innings without giving up a walk. The 27-year-old's next outing is scheduled to come against the Giants at home.