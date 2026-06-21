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Rangers' MacKenzie Gore: Six strong innings in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gore took a no-decision Saturday against San Diego, allowing one run on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Control has been a common issue for Gore in 2026, but he managed to submit his sixth start of the year with at least six frames Saturday. The 27-year-old southpaw has issued multiple free passes in four straight appearances and 12 of his 16 outings so far, but he's given up more than three runs on only four occasions. Gore will carry a middling 4.07 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 92:37 K:BB over 84 innings into his next scheduled start in Toronto.

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