Gore (2-2) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Mariners.

Gore's control issues from his previous outing didn't return in this one, as he threw 61 of 90 pitches for strikes. However, the Mariners were able to tee off against him, beginning with Rob Refsnyder's solo shot to open the bottom of the first. J.P. Crawford and Randy Arozarena also had two-run blasts in the game, giving Gore his worst outing of the season in terms of runs allowed. The southpaw has been passable to open his Rangers tenure, posting a 4.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB over 26 innings across his first five starts with his new team. The strikeout upside is there, but Gore's also carried a high walk rate often, and that hasn't changed with a 4.2 BB/9 this season. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Athletics.