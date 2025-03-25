Manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that Church has made the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers skipper mentioned Church as a possible closer candidate earlier in camp, and his impressive strikeout stuff certainly warrants him being in that conversation. However, the 23-year-old righty finished Cactus League play with four runs allowed in 8.2 innings, so save opportunities will likely be split between Luke Jackson, Chris Martin and Robert Garcia to begin the season.