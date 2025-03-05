Rangers manager Bruce Bochy mentioned Church when asked recently about potential candidates at closer, Jack Magruder of MLB.com reports.

The top two candidates to close for Texas look to be Chris Martin and Robert Garcia, but Bochy's willingness to throw Church's name into the mix is notable. The skipper said he sees Church as being a closer "sometime down the road here" and "it could be when we break camp." Church missed much of the 2024 season with a right shoulder strain, but he's healthy now and has been clocked in the upper 90s this spring, having allowed two runs with a 5:1 K:BB in three Cactus League innings.