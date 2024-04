Church was placed on the 7-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Thursday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Church was in the running for a spot in the big-league bullpen during spring training, though he was ultimately optioned to the minors. Since, he's allowed two earned runs across 4.2 innings while posting a 5:3 K:BB with Triple-A Round Rock. It's unclear how long Church will be sidelined.