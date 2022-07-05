Semien went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to Baltimore.

Semien's solo shot in the top of the ninth inning gave Texas a lead that closer Joe Barlow was unable to protect. The Rangers, who lead MLB with 66 stolen bases, have encouraged Semien to create havoc on the base paths, and he's responded with 14 steals (16 attempts). That leaves Semien, who recorded double-digit steals in every season but the pandemic-shortened 2020, one shy of his career high set in 2021. Semien's deep slump to start 2022 appears to be a thing of the past; he's slashed .327/.373/.589 with eight homers, 16 RBI, six steals and 19 runs over the last 26 games.