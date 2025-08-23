Texas placed Semien (foot) on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 22.

Semien has been out of the lineup since Thursday, when he fouled a ball off his left foot during a game against the Royals. Though the veteran infielder is slated to meet with a foot doctor Sunday, the Rangers decided not to wait until the results of that meeting to place him on the IL. The transaction made room on the 26-man roster for the Rangers to activate Adolis Garcia (ankle) off the IL. Semien's starting role at second base could be assumed by a combination of Ezequiel Duran, Josh Smith and/or Cody Freeman, the latter of which is starting at the position Saturday versus Cleveland.