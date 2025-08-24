Rangers' Marcus Semien: Set for prolonged absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Semien (foot) has a fractured third metatarsal and a lisfranc sprain in his left foot, which will sideline him 4-to-6 weeks, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Semien was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with what was initially described as a left foot contusion, but the final diagnosis is more significant. With roughly six weeks left in the regular season, the 34-year-old now appears to be at risk of being sidelined until October. Ezequiel Duran drew the start at second base in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Guardians, and he could handle the bulk of the work at that position moving forward in Semien's absence.
More News
-
Rangers' Marcus Semien: Shelved with bruised foot•
-
Rangers' Marcus Semien: Meeting with specialist Sunday•
-
Rangers' Marcus Semien: Imaging inconclusive•
-
Rangers' Marcus Semien: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Marcus Semien: Could be held out all weekend•
-
Rangers' Marcus Semien: Dealing with foot contusion•