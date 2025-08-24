Semien (foot) has a fractured third metatarsal and a lisfranc sprain in his left foot, which will sideline him 4-to-6 weeks, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Semien was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with what was initially described as a left foot contusion, but the final diagnosis is more significant. With roughly six weeks left in the regular season, the 34-year-old now appears to be at risk of being sidelined until October. Ezequiel Duran drew the start at second base in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Guardians, and he could handle the bulk of the work at that position moving forward in Semien's absence.