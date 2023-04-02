Semien went 1-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 16-3 win over the Phillies.

The second baseman got the rout started by driving the second pitch he saw from Zack Wheeler over the wall in right-center field in the first inning. Semien's 26 homers in 2022 were a bit of a disappointment after his 45-homer campaign the year before, but he made up for it with a career-high 25 steals. With one home run and one steal through the first two games of 2023, the 32-year-old could be a threat to deliver a 30/30 season.