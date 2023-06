Semien went 0-for-3 and was ejected from Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Angels.

Semien appeared to check his swing on a 3-2 pitch that the first base umpire ruled a swinging strike three. The second baseman was not pleased and was tossed in between innings, as was manager Bruce Bochy and pitching coach Mike Maddux. That explains to those viewing the box score why Ezequiel Duran finished out the game at second base.