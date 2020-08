Smith was traded along with Dustin Harris from Oakland to Texas in exchange for Mike Minor, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

A third-round pick in 2019, Smith is a lefty-hitting outfielder with plus-plus speed. He hit .361/.466/.443 with zero home runs, one steal and a 29:20 K:BB in 119 plate appearances in the AZL. Smith relied on hitting the ball on the ground (61.8 GB%) to the opposite field (49.3 Oppo%) for singles.