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The Rangers informed Canha on Monday that he won't be included on the Opening Day roster, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Canha, who slashed .300/.333/.525 during Cactus League play, fell short in his battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster, as Texas elected to keep Andrew McCutchen over him as a right-handed-hitting option at designated hitter and in the corner outfield. The 37-year-old indicated he doesn't plan to report to Triple-A Round Rock but will stay with the Rangers through their final exhibition game Tuesday.

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