Rangers' Martin Perez: Activated and starting Saturday
Perez (elbow) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and he'll get the nod for Saturday's tilt against Baltimore.
As expected, Perez will return to the mound after missing over two months on the disabled list due to elbow inflammation. Through five games this season, the 27-year-old has struggled to a 9.67 ERA and 2.37 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 22.1 innings.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Coming off DL on Saturday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Expected back from DL next weekend•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Waiting on Saturday's bullpen session•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Could return next week•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Scheduled for 85-90 pitches•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Set for another rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...