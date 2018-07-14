Perez (elbow) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and he'll get the nod for Saturday's tilt against Baltimore.

As expected, Perez will return to the mound after missing over two months on the disabled list due to elbow inflammation. Through five games this season, the 27-year-old has struggled to a 9.67 ERA and 2.37 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 22.1 innings.