Rangers' Martin Perez: Activated from DL, set for debut
Perez (elbow) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Thursday's game against the Athletics.
As expected, Perez is set to make his season debut after missing his first turn in the rotation while recovering from an offseason elbow injury. The 27-year-old threw six innings in a simulated game Friday and reported no issues afterwards, clearing the way for him to make his season debut with the big club. Across 32 starts in 2017, Perez posted a 4.82 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 115:63 K:BB across 185 innings. Jose Leclerc was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Perez on the roster.
