Rangers' Martin Perez: Allows another snowman
Perez (1-2) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Rays.
That's two straight games in which Perez has allowed eight runs. He's been fooling no one this season, giving up 29 hits and 18 runs over 12.1 innings (13.14 ERA). His early-season struggles could be an unexpected side effect of the fractured bone in his right (non-throwing) elbow, sustained in December, that forced him to alter his offseason program and delayed his normal spring routine. Perez was never a master at missing bats, but he limited hard contact in 2017 to 33.3 percent of batted balls. Through his first two starts in 2018, that rate ballooned to 59.0 percent. Perez has been bad enough to remove from the rotation, but he gets a two-week stay while Doug Fister (hip) remains sidelined. He'll look to fix himself between now and Sunday against the Mariners.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Allows eight earned runs•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Surrenders three earned runs in season debut•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Activated from DL, set for debut•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Says he's ready•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Sent to DL•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: To start season on disabled list•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...