Perez (1-2) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Rays.

That's two straight games in which Perez has allowed eight runs. He's been fooling no one this season, giving up 29 hits and 18 runs over 12.1 innings (13.14 ERA). His early-season struggles could be an unexpected side effect of the fractured bone in his right (non-throwing) elbow, sustained in December, that forced him to alter his offseason program and delayed his normal spring routine. Perez was never a master at missing bats, but he limited hard contact in 2017 to 33.3 percent of batted balls. Through his first two starts in 2018, that rate ballooned to 59.0 percent. Perez has been bad enough to remove from the rotation, but he gets a two-week stay while Doug Fister (hip) remains sidelined. He'll look to fix himself between now and Sunday against the Mariners.