Perez (1-1) took the loss after allowing eight earned runs on nine hits while walking four and striking out two across three innings Tuesday against the Angels.

After scrapping through his first start of the season, things went off the rails quickly for Perez in his follow up effort. He couldn't find the strike zone, 44 of his 90 pitches were strikes, and he wasn't fooling any hitters, as he induced only four swinging strikes. Perez is returning from offseason elbow surgery to his non-throwing elbow so it's fair to assume he isn't pitching at his best but he has shown no reason to speculate on him through two starts.