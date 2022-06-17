Perez allowed a run on eight hits and struck out five over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Tigers on Thursday.

The lone run Perez gave up came on a Robbie Grossman sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. Perez still gave up a few too many hits, but he was able to limit the damage in contrast to the seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits he gave up last Saturday against the White Sox. The southpaw has pitched to a 2.10 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 65:18 K:BB across 81.1 innings in 13 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Phillies next week.