Perez (12-7) was tagged with the loss against Seattle on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters over seven innings.

Perez gave up two runs in the first inning and another in the third before settling down and finishing with four scoreless frames. The left-hander got little run support, however, and ended up with the loss despite tossing his fourth quality start in five September outings. Perez will need to pick up a win in his final start of the season to tie his career-best total of 13, but he's already racked up a career high in strikeouts (167) and is essentially guaranteed to end with his best marks in ERA (currently at 2.93) and WHIP (currently at 1.25).