Perez tossed seven scoreless inning and allowed four hits during Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Phillies, but he didn't factor into the decision. He struck out four and walked four.

Perez scattered eight baserunners across seven innings thanks to three double plays from the Rangers infield. After allowing six earned runs over his first two outings, the veteran lefty has surrendered just one run over his last 20 innings. During that stretch, Perez has given up just eight hits and sports a 13:5 K:BB. Despite the strong run the veteran lefty is still looking for his first win of the year.