Rangers' Martin Perez: Battling elbow inflammation
Perez was diagnosed with elbow inflammation Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Perez is without a timetable for his return, as the Rangers plan on having the southpaw rest his arm while receiving treatment. An approximate date for his eventual activation should surface when he resumes throwing. After five starts (22.1 innings), Perez owns a 9.67 ERA and 2.37 WHIP.
