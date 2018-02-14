Rangers' Martin Perez: Begins bullpen work
Perez (elbow) was able to throw a couple bullpen sessions in the past week and remains on schedule to be ready for Opening Day, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Perez moved on to the next step of his recovery following right elbow surgery in mid-December, although he hasn't been cleared to field ground balls at this point in time. The left-hander remains adamant that he will be fully cleared by Opening Day, but the Rangers could choose to take it easy with him and give him a couple more weeks to work his way back in early April. There will be further updates on Perez's status in the near future.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Progressing ahead of schedule•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Expects to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: To miss start of season after surgery•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Has option picked up for 2018•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Cruises to win Friday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Option will be exercised•
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...