Perez (elbow) was able to throw a couple bullpen sessions in the past week and remains on schedule to be ready for Opening Day, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Perez moved on to the next step of his recovery following right elbow surgery in mid-December, although he hasn't been cleared to field ground balls at this point in time. The left-hander remains adamant that he will be fully cleared by Opening Day, but the Rangers could choose to take it easy with him and give him a couple more weeks to work his way back in early April. There will be further updates on Perez's status in the near future.