Perez (5-1) allowed two runs on seven hits through seven innings Friday, striking out seven and earning a win over Colorado.

Perez faced little trouble through five shutout frames before Colorado plated two runs on four hits in the sixth inning. He coughed up 11 runs over his previous two starts but bounced back with his fifth win over the year. Perez tied his season best with seven strikeouts and lowered his ERA to 4.01 through 49.1 innings. He's currently expected to start in Pittsburgh next week.