Rangers' Martin Perez: Cleared to pitch
Perez (elbow) has been cleared to throw a bullpen session Friday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
That was the good news for Perez, who is on the disabled list with inflammation in the nerve near his right (non-pitching) elbow. The bad news is that he's not allowed to catch the ball, which means he's not close to a return.
