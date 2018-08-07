Perez allowed three runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three across seven innings Monday as he didn't factor into the decision against Seattle.

Although Perez dealt with a lot of traffic on the bases, he managed to escape with just three runs allowed. He left in a 3-3 game after tossing 98 pitches (65 strikes). Perez hasn't notched a victory in any of his previous three outings, despite surrendering just five runs through 18 innings of work while recording 12 strikeouts. The 27-year-old lefty has improved his ERA from 8.05 to 6.15 over that span.