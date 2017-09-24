Rangers' Martin Perez: Comes up short in pivotal loss Sunday
Perez (12-12) was the pitcher of record in the Rangers' 8-1 loss to the Athletics on Sunday, lasting 4.2 innings and yielding five runs on six hits and four walks. He struck out two batters.
After winning seven consecutive decisions and turning in a 3.15 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over that span, Perez has been charged with losses in two of his last three turns, with Sunday's defeat dealing the Rangers a significant blow to their slim hopes of capturing a wild-card berth. Perez looked like he would be on his way to a bounce-back performance with four scoreless innings to begin the start, but he unraveled in the fifth inning, ceding five runs before manager Jeff Banister pulled him from the contest. Perez will likely get a chance to finish the season with a winning record for the season when he likely takes the hill for a final time next weekend for a start against this same Oakland squad.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Not rewarded for Tuesday's quality start•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Stuck with 11th defeat•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Reaches dozen wins•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Wins sixth consecutive start•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Evens record with seven solid frames•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Throws seven scoreless in win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...