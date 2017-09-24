Perez (12-12) was the pitcher of record in the Rangers' 8-1 loss to the Athletics on Sunday, lasting 4.2 innings and yielding five runs on six hits and four walks. He struck out two batters.

After winning seven consecutive decisions and turning in a 3.15 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over that span, Perez has been charged with losses in two of his last three turns, with Sunday's defeat dealing the Rangers a significant blow to their slim hopes of capturing a wild-card berth. Perez looked like he would be on his way to a bounce-back performance with four scoreless innings to begin the start, but he unraveled in the fifth inning, ceding five runs before manager Jeff Banister pulled him from the contest. Perez will likely get a chance to finish the season with a winning record for the season when he likely takes the hill for a final time next weekend for a start against this same Oakland squad.