Rangers' Martin Perez: Coming off DL Saturday
Perez (elbow) will start Saturday's game in Baltimore, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
We knew he'd be returning this weekend, and now we have the exact date. Perez logged a 0.52 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 17.1 rehab innings across three starts at three minor-league levels. His 4.60 ERA in 124 MLB games is much less impressive. Assuming he can stay healthy, he should be given a pretty long leash in the second half, especially given the other options in the big-league rotation and the fact they could deal No. 1 starter Cole Hamels.
