Perez didn't factor into the decision during Thursday's 4-1 win over Oakland, allowing one rune on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in seven innings.

For the seventh straight start, Perez limited the opposing offense to one run or less as Oakland was only able to scratch across one run in the fourth inning. Despite the excellent stretch, Perez has only won three starts despite a 1.12 ERA across 48.1 innings as Texas is scoring just over three runs per game during the streak. A 3.65 xFIP indicates Perez's 1.60 seasonal ERA stands to increase some though he'll look to keep the momentum rolling against Tampa Bay next week.