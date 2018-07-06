Perez (elbow) allowed one run on six hits while striking out six over 6.1 innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Perez reached 87 pitches (58 strikes) in his third rehabilitation start, which could be his final one. Manager Jeff Banister said if the left-hander's scheduled bullpen session Saturday goes without incident, Perez could rejoin the Rangers next week.