Perez (4-1) got the win over the Yankees on Sunday, allowing one run on six hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings.

It was an efficient outing for Perez on Sunday, who only needed 70 pitches to navigate through six innings. He undoubtedly could have kept going but there was no need to risk a possible injury with the Rangers up 14-1 by the end of the sixth. The 32-year-old induced plenty of weak contact and his only blemish on the day came in the third, after a single, a double and a groundout plated a run for the Yankees. Perez continues to find ways to get the job done despite his velocity being down a tick and that he's been giving up more fly balls than last year in the early going. He sits at a 2.41 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB over 33.2 innings and tentatively lines up to face the Angels on the road next weekend.